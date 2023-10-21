Deluxe (DLX) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) is one of 2 public companies in the “Blankbooks, looseleaf binders, & bookbinding & related work” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Deluxe to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deluxe and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Deluxe $2.24 billion $65.39 million 14.75 Deluxe Competitors $2.09 billion $26.10 million -1.02

Deluxe has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Deluxe is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deluxe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Deluxe Competitors 1 27 60 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Deluxe and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Deluxe currently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 70.87%. As a group, “Blankbooks, looseleaf binders, & bookbinding & related work” companies have a potential upside of 39.03%. Given Deluxe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Deluxe is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Deluxe and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deluxe 2.37% 24.46% 4.97% Deluxe Competitors 0.46% 18.40% 4.26%

Risk and Volatility

Deluxe has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deluxe’s competitors have a beta of 1.70, meaning that their average stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Deluxe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of shares of all “Blankbooks, looseleaf binders, & bookbinding & related work” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Deluxe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of shares of all “Blankbooks, looseleaf binders, & bookbinding & related work” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Deluxe pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Deluxe pays out 99.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Blankbooks, looseleaf binders, & bookbinding & related work” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.6% and pay out 164.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Deluxe is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Deluxe beats its competitors on 12 of the 14 factors compared.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services. It also offers business forms, accessories, advertising specialties, promotional apparel, and retail packaging services; and printed personal and business checks. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

