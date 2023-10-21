Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stake Lessened by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $166.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $872,729.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $872,729.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.32.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

