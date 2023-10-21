Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $4.76 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.76 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.98. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $17.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FANG. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.32.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $166.48 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $171.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.45 and its 200-day moving average is $142.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

