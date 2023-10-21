Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.19.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.80. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,386,000 after buying an additional 1,452,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $495,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $340,672,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,323,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,352,000 after buying an additional 377,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

