Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DFS. Wolfe Research raised Discover Financial Services from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.19.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $82.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.80. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $805,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

