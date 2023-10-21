Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DNB Markets cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LPG

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $2,901,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,976.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $2,901,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 203,000 shares of company stock worth $5,685,360 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth $270,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Dorian LPG by 90.2% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth $466,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Dorian LPG by 63.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth $236,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of LPG stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.43). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $111.56 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.