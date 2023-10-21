Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1,729.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:HMN opened at $31.24 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $40.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $356.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently -488.87%.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Victor Fetter acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $103,915.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

