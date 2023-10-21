Duality Advisers LP Cuts Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,217 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.68. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

