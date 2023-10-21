Duality Advisers LP Invests $367,000 in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,621 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $990,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Associated Banc Trading Down 5.5 %
NYSE ASB opened at $15.49 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97.
Associated Banc Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.78.
Insider Transactions at Associated Banc
In other news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $500,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
Associated Banc Profile
Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
