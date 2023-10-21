Duality Advisers LP Invests $367,000 in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,621 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $990,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE ASB opened at $15.49 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $575.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Associated Banc

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $500,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.