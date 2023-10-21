Duality Advisers LP Invests $476,000 in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $144.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.35. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $158.66.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $542,183.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Packaging Co. of America

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.