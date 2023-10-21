Duality Advisers LP Makes New $376,000 Investment in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 1,241.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $976.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.28.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Everi had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randy L. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $71,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,622 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,815.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

