Duality Advisers LP Reduces Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,632 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ETRN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.90. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.21 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 18.60%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.19%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Further Reading

