Duality Advisers LP Sells 30,048 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 84.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 30,048 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in SEA by 120.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SEA by 1,304.2% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 95.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 135.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. CICC Research cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

NYSE:SE opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 114.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

