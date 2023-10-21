DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,983 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 147,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 221,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 142,458 shares during the last quarter.

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

