DZ Bank Initiates Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

DZ Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.64.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $178.76 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $191.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -436.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.94.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

