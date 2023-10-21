Echelon Wealth Partners Weighs in on Thor Explorations Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:THX)

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thor Explorations in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Walker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Thor Explorations’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Thor Explorations Price Performance

CVE THX opened at C$0.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40. The company has a market cap of C$157.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.63. Thor Explorations has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$0.40.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations ( CVE:THX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$55.56 million for the quarter. Thor Explorations had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 15.19%.

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

