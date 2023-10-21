Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $20.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Element Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $81,852.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $486,112.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 27.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 14.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

ESI stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.13 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.