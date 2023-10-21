Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of ELMUF stock opened at $62.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.71. Elisa Oyj has a 52 week low of $58.53 and a 52 week high of $62.45.

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

