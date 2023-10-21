Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Cut to C$48.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENB. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$53.79.

ENB opened at C$43.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$42.75 and a 52 week high of C$56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.08 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.6512456 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 188.83%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

