Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $2,051,301.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,378,121.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 102.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1,579.8% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $42.67 on Monday. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $42.43 and a 52-week high of $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -711.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.17). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $323.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

