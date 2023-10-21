Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $175.16, but opened at $169.00. Equifax shares last traded at $170.41, with a volume of 239,695 shares.

The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.19.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,864.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total value of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,863,754.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equifax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Equifax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

