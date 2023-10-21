Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Editas Medicine, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Editas Medicine in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt anticipates that the company will earn ($2.30) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,065.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The business’s revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Shares of EDIT opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $513.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.80. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

