Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Editas Medicine, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Editas Medicine in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt anticipates that the company will earn ($2.30) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,065.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The business’s revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.
View Our Latest Report on Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine Stock Performance
Shares of EDIT opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $513.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.80. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.
Editas Medicine Company Profile
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Editas Medicine
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.