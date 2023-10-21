Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Aflac Incorporated’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Aflac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Aflac’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

Aflac Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE AFL opened at $77.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.42. Aflac has a 12 month low of $59.18 and a 12 month high of $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after buying an additional 1,689,699,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,505,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,462,000 after buying an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,645,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,682,000 after buying an additional 366,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,794,000 after buying an additional 107,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.