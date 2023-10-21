Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $7.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.32. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.23. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of WGO opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.70. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $51.74 and a 1 year high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,232,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,814,000 after purchasing an additional 124,911 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9,623.7% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,833 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 127,851 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,320,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,039,000 after purchasing an additional 76,112 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

