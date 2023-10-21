Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Gap Down to $9.56

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $9.00. Equitrans Midstream shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 1,231,606 shares trading hands.
ETRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.
Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.19%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.
