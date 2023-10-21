Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives $68.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.86.

EQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

EQR stock opened at $57.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.91%.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,457,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,454,000 after purchasing an additional 878,998 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,082 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,773,000 after buying an additional 1,415,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 66.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,160 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

