Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$18.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$13.20 and a 12 month high of C$32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.81.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of C$140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.9850523 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

