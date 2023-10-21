Eversource Energy Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a report released on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Eversource Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ES. TheStreet cut Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.58.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.97. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $87.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $62,562,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

