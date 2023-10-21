Eversource Energy Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a report released on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Eversource Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.42 EPS.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Eversource Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:ES opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.97. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $87.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Eversource Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.12%.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $62,562,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.
