Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.59.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $194,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,493 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $91,558,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,037,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Exact Sciences by 31.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,664,000 after purchasing an additional 855,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $64.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

