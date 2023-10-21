Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Position Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Exponent worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at $51,619,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exponent by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,743,000 after acquiring an additional 493,847 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 77.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,340,000 after acquiring an additional 247,075 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 550.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 146,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Exponent by 1,000.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 144,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 131,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Stock Performance

Exponent stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $84.03 and a one year high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exponent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

