Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.22.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $444.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.