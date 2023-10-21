Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 17,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $444.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

