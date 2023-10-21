Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Holdings Boosted by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDIS. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $65.92 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $77.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

