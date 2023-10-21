Fiduciary Group LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Robbins Farley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE JPM opened at $142.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $116.33 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The stock has a market cap of $415.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

