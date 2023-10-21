Financial Analysis: Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) vs. Eros Media World (NYSE:EMWPF)

Eros Media World (NYSE:EMWPF – Get Free Report) and Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eros Media World and Alliance Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eros Media World $89.40 million 0.00 N/A N/A N/A Alliance Entertainment N/A N/A $860,000.00 N/A N/A

Alliance Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eros Media World.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eros Media World 0 0 0 0 N/A Alliance Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eros Media World and Alliance Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Alliance Entertainment has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 380.00%. Given Alliance Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alliance Entertainment is more favorable than Eros Media World.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Alliance Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Eros Media World shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Alliance Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Eros Media World has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Entertainment has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eros Media World and Alliance Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eros Media World N/A N/A N/A Alliance Entertainment N/A -18.17% -3.11%

About Eros Media World

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform. Eros STX Global Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Burbank, California.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. The company offers gaming products, vinyl records, digital video discs and blu-rays, compact discs, and consumer products and collectibles. It also provides third party logistics products and services. The company distributes its physical media, entertainment products, hardware, and accessories through multi-channel strategy. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

