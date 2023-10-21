Financial Analysis: Anew Medical (OTCMKTS:LEAS) and Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) and Anew Medical (OTCMKTS:LEAS – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Anew Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease 48.47% 32.67% 15.26% Anew Medical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Global Ship Lease and Anew Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ship Lease 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anew Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Global Ship Lease currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.84%. Given Global Ship Lease’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Global Ship Lease is more favorable than Anew Medical.

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Anew Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease $645.65 million 0.98 $292.92 million $8.60 2.05 Anew Medical N/A N/A N/A ($450,000.00) 0.00

Global Ship Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Anew Medical. Anew Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Ship Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Global Ship Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Global Ship Lease shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats Anew Medical on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc. owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Anew Medical

ANEW MEDICAL, INC. focuses on developing biologic medicines for the treatment of cancer, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

