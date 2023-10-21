Financial Comparison: Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLRF) vs. MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLRF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MP Materials and Atlas Copco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 0 5 0 3.00 Atlas Copco 0 0 0 0 N/A

MP Materials currently has a consensus price target of $33.17, suggesting a potential upside of 92.49%. Given MP Materials’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Atlas Copco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

59.4% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of MP Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Atlas Copco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

MP Materials has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Copco has a beta of -0.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MP Materials and Atlas Copco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $377.41 million 8.11 $289.00 million $0.93 18.53 Atlas Copco $4.26 million 1,509.69 -$72.56 million N/A N/A

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Copco.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Atlas Copco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 46.38% 14.63% 8.57% Atlas Copco N/A N/A -51.79%

Summary

MP Materials beats Atlas Copco on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Atlas Copco

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries. The company also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps, as well as abatement and integrated systems for the semiconductor and scientific, chemical process, food packaging, and paper handling industries. In addition, it offers pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric assembly tools, as well as control systems and associated software for safety-critical tightening; self-pierce riveting tools, dispensing equipment for adhesives and sealants, and flow drill fastening equipment; material removal tools, drills, and other pneumatic products; and machine vision solutions for customers in the automotive and general industries. Further, the company provides portable compressors, boosters, generators, lighting towers, pumps, and construction and demolition tools for civil engineering, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, exploration drilling, and demolition industries, as well as specialty rental services. It operates in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.