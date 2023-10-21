Financial Contrast: Avista (NYSE:AVA) vs. SSE (OTC:SSEZF)

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) and SSE (OTC:SSEZF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of Avista shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of SSE shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Avista shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Avista and SSE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avista 1 1 0 0 1.50 SSE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Avista currently has a consensus target price of $30.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.65%. Given Avista’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avista is more favorable than SSE.

Avista pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. SSE pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Avista pays out 95.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SSE pays out 419.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Avista has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years. Avista is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avista and SSE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avista 8.38% 6.18% 1.98% SSE N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avista and SSE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avista $1.71 billion 1.41 $155.18 million $1.93 16.32 SSE N/A N/A N/A $0.21 92.96

Avista has higher revenue and earnings than SSE. Avista is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SSE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avista beats SSE on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana. This segment also engages in the wholesale purchase and sale of electricity and natural gas. The AEL&P segment offers electric services in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, and wind facilities. It also engages in venture fund investments, real estate investments, and other investments. Avista Corporation was incorporated in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in the electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

