Financial Contrast: Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) & ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) and ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICF International has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Greenpro Capital and ICF International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A ICF International 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

ICF International has a consensus target price of $143.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.75%. Given ICF International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ICF International is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

This table compares Greenpro Capital and ICF International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital 66.28% 17.38% 14.25% ICF International 3.36% 13.69% 5.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenpro Capital and ICF International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $3.53 million 2.11 -$6.35 million N/A N/A ICF International $1.93 billion 1.23 $64.24 million $3.42 36.93

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of ICF International shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of ICF International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ICF International beats Greenpro Capital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc. provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. The company also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, it provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; modernizes IT systems; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems and business tools that are principal to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, the company informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. It serves energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

