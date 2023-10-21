Financial Contrast: Medical Facilities (MFCSF) and Its Rivals

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Care Facilities” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Medical Facilities to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Medical Facilities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of shares of all “Medical Care Facilities” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “Medical Care Facilities” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Medical Facilities and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Facilities 0 0 0 0 N/A Medical Facilities Competitors 142 953 1271 3 2.48

Dividends

Medical Facilities presently has a consensus price target of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 21.38%. As a group, “Medical Care Facilities” companies have a potential upside of 25.49%. Given Medical Facilities’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medical Facilities has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Medical Facilities pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.0%. Medical Facilities pays out 110.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Medical Care Facilities” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 57.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Facilities and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Facilities N/A N/A N/A Medical Facilities Competitors 4.21% -12.42% 1.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medical Facilities and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Facilities N/A N/A 7.37 Medical Facilities Competitors $2.49 billion $44.63 million 314.49

Medical Facilities’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Medical Facilities. Medical Facilities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Medical Facilities competitors beat Medical Facilities on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

