Financial Review: Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF)

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Equinix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Equinix $7.26 billion 9.09 $704.34 million $8.67 81.39

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

93.2% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Equinix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Equinix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Equinix 0 7 9 1 2.65

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of C$12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 64.44%. Equinix has a consensus target price of $823.43, suggesting a potential upside of 16.70%. Given Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Equinix.

Profitability

This table compares Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Equinix 10.43% 6.91% 2.63%

Summary

Equinix beats Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

