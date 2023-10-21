First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

FIBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,183,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,683,979. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 44,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $1,094,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,051,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,142,398.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,183,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,683,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,072 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,557. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $22.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 66.90%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

