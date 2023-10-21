Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.47. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.