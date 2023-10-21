Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.47. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.67.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
