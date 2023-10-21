Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.3% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 866.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after buying an additional 376,882 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 151,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 14,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 11.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of FLO stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

