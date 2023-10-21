Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,120 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $400,469,000 after purchasing an additional 564,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after purchasing an additional 386,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,496 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $232,761,000 after purchasing an additional 337,865 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 7,437.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,998,328 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $119,004,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the period.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Trading Down 0.8 %

Foot Locker stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mary N. Dillon acquired 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $100,116.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,382.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Foot Locker

About Foot Locker

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.