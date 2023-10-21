FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $725.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.52 million.

CPG has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. TD Securities downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $141,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 55.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 184,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 65,532 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $21,180,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 11.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,996,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,108,000 after buying an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

