FY2023 Earnings Estimate for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Issued By Zacks Research

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ManpowerGroup in a report released on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.77. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 1.58%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.19. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $92.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at $280,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 182,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,364,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 154,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

