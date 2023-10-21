FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Issued By KeyCorp

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a report released on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Markgraff now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $8.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.69. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.43.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $233.38 on Thursday. Visa has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,139,110,000 after buying an additional 3,070,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,605,106,000 after buying an additional 1,235,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,874,345,000 after buying an additional 1,016,960 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

