FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Colliers International Group Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Colliers International Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 17th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.77. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 47.47%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CIGI. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of CIGI opened at $87.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.16 and a fifty-two week high of $129.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,104,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 929,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,291,000 after purchasing an additional 393,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,951,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,398,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,066 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 7,571.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,723,000 after purchasing an additional 200,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

