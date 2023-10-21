FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Issued By William Blair

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Latham Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 17th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Latham Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Latham Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Latham Group Price Performance

SWIM stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $281.36 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Latham Group

In other Latham Group news, insider Melissa Claire Feck sold 92,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $375,973.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 453,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO J Mark Borseth sold 39,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $153,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 819,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,881.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa Claire Feck sold 92,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $375,973.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 453,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $132,720 and sold 135,836 shares valued at $547,231. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

